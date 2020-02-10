St. Louis Park Police Officer Bruce London has been recognized as the 2019 Robert Linnell Officer of the Year at the department’s annual meeting.
The officer of the year award is presented annually to an officer who has demonstrated consistent principles of integrity, fairness and a commitment to service within the community. The officer of the year is an example of what a police officer should be or strive to be by demonstrating their commitment to the mission and values of the police department and the city of St. Louis Park.
London received several nominations for the award. One nomination said in part, “Officer London understands what the City of St. Louis Park asks of him and uses that as his drive to do his job to the highest level. He treats every single person with the same respect as he treats his partners. He understands the situations people may be going through and shows compassion in his interactions. He is an advocate to the victims he interacts with. He works to build relationships with the people he interacts with in order to make possible future contacts more positive. Officer London cares about the community and wants to make it a safe and comfortable place for its residents. Officer London is an outstanding representation of what a St. Louis Park Police Officer should strive to be. He has shown himself to be a leader on his crew, a mentor to new officers and a reliable team player who is always willing to help his partners.”
Officers are nominated by their peers for the award; officers select the officer of the year by voting on nominations during the police department’s annual meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.