St. Louis Park Police Department is offering the parking lot between St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd., and the police station, 3015 Raleigh Ave. S., as a place to complete exchanges of online purchases during the daytime hours.

If desired, St. Louis Park officers may be available to stand by for safety in some situations but can’t document, negotiate or otherwise monitor transactions. When setting up a sale or meeting to complete a sale, the department is offering the following tips:

• Have a friend or family member accompany you, and/or tell someone when and where you’re doing the exchange.

• Have your phone with you.

• Always conduct the exchanges in the daytime and where other people are present.

• If you need any kind of assistance from police, call 952-924-2618, or 911 for emergencies.

Load comments