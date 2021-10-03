The St. Louis Park Police Department will be collecting unused or expired prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Police Department, 3015 Raleigh Ave. S. This event, which is part of National Drug Take Back Day, is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

For those unable to attend the event, the Police Department has a drop box available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the Police Department lobby to dispose of household medicines, including prescription, over-the-counter and pet medicines. Visit tinyurl.com/rasvj8pr for more information about the drop box.

