The St. Louis Park Police Department will be collecting unused or expired prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Police Department, 3015 Raleigh Ave. S. This event, which is part of National Drug Take Back Day, is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.
For those unable to attend the event, the Police Department has a drop box available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the Police Department lobby to dispose of household medicines, including prescription, over-the-counter and pet medicines. Visit tinyurl.com/rasvj8pr for more information about the drop box.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.