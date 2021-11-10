The St. Louis Park Police Department is partnering with the St. Louis Park Emergency Program to collect new and gently used winter clothing, including coats, hats, gloves and mittens and other winter-related items.

Throughout November, donations may be brought to the police department lobby, 3015 Raleigh Ave. S., and placed in the coat drive drop box.

Nonperishable food items will also be accepted.

Info: 952-924-2618

