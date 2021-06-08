A police chase that began in St. Louis Park ended when a vehicle police had been pursuing crashed into a home in north Minneapolis.

St. Louis Park Police responded to a report of a shoplifting suspect reportedly pointing a gun at a security guard at about 6:30 p.m. June 6 at Home Depot, 5800 Cedar Lake Rd., St. Louis Park.

The suspect fled the scene in a red Ford truck with a female driver, according to a statement from St. Louis Park Communications and Marketing Manager Jacque Smith. Police pursued the vehicle eastbound on Interstate 394. The vehicle eventually crashed into an unoccupied home on the 1100 block of Knox Avenue North in Minneapolis, causing damage the statement characterized as minor.

Police took two suspects into custody, one of whom sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to the statement. Two other suspects fled after the crash. Police indicated they later recovered a gun that had been thrown from the vehicle.

St. Louis Park Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

