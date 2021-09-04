St. Louis Park playground junior leaders and Westwood Hills Nature Center junior naturalists received recognized at the Aug. 16 St. Louis Park City Council meeting for their service to the community this summer.
Together, these 37 volunteers in grades seven through 12 contributed more than 1,000 hours of service to the city.
Playground junior leaders are in grades seven through nine and helped full-time playground leaders with more than 1,200 youth ages 4-12 enrolled in summer playground programs at 13 sites in June and July.
The junior naturalist program has been in place at Westwood Hills Nature Center for 30 years with the goal of fostering responsibility, community service, initiative, teamwork and leadership skills in youth. This year, junior naturalists helped serve 320 summer camp participants in June, July and August.
In addition to being recognized by the City Council, the junior leaders and junior naturalists received a letter of recommendation and passes to the St. Louis Park Recreation Center ice arena and Aquatic Park.
