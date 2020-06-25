St. Louis Park city officials are planning a webinar series called “What Savvy Energy Consumers Should Know.”
The city’s sustainability division and the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota will present the free webinar about how to be a savvy energy consumer, whether renting or owning one’s residence. Participants will learn how to read energy bills, ways to save energy and about local programs that can help save energy and money while providing more comfort at home. Two webinars will be available with time for individual questions and answers:
The first webinar is geared toward residents of multifamily buildings like apartments and condominiums. It will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. Register at bit.ly/multifamily-webinar.
The second is intended for residents of single-family homes, including townhomes. It will be noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Register at bit.ly/single-family-webinar.
Residents who are not available at the time of the webinars may still register for either webinar and will have access to the recording for later viewing.
