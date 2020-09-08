St. Louis Park will host a city cleanup day 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Municipal Service Center, 7305 Oxford St.
Additionally, the city will host paper-shredding events 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10. Both events will be at Creekside Park, 7431 Oxford St.
The events replace collection of shredded paper at the fall cleanup event, where it has typically been offered. At all events, participants must wear face coverings and should maintain a minimum of 6 feet of distance from others. Participants also will be required to unload their own paper or items at the events; limited assistance will be available. The events are for St. Louis Park households only and ID is required. No paper from businesses will be accepted at the paper-shredding collections, and a maximum of five grocery bags of paper are allowed. All binder clips should be removed. No items with metal spiral bindings will be allowed.
For the Sept. 26 event, all fees must be paid by credit or debit cards or checks. No cash will be accepted. Visit stlouispark.org/cleanup for details, including items that will be accepted and their associated fees and options for households that cannot attend the event. These events may be rescheduled or canceled due to severe weather or COVID-19.
