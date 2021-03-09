St. Louis Park city staffers are placing locks related to city history in city parks.
Previously, staff members have placed gnomes and posters for Black History Month in parks.
With the help of the St. Louis Park Historical Society, city staff planned to place a St. Louis Park History lock in one of the city’s parks for each of the first four weeks of March. Once a lock is placed, it will remain there until the end of March.
The city will provide clues each week on Tuesday mornings through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The city uses @stlouispark for its social media websites.
Finders of the locks can share photos with on the social media sites by posting them in the comments section of the weekly clue posts. Finders should leave each lock where it is at for others to find.
For a list of parks in the city, visit stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/parks-rec/facilities-parks.
