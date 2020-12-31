St. Louis Park Chief of Police Mike Harcey is partnering with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota to gain more information from the public that may help to solve criminal cases.
By working with the law enforcement partnership program, persons who want to or may need to remain anonymous can submit information that helps to find a criminal or a fugitive or close a case.
In addition to staying anonymous, persons giving tips may be eligible to collect up to $1,000 in reward.
The organization’s ability to attract tips from the public has meant an influx of the information it provides to law enforcement agencies, such as the St. Louis Park Police Department, that investigators would not otherwise have thanks to the assurance of anonymity.
Robert Dennistoun, the chair of the nonprofit, said that “being separate and independent of law enforcement and government gives assurance of anonymity to those wanting to do ‘the right thing.’ That assurance is essential when they are in a position that may threaten their well-being, their living circumstances or their social network, if it became known they helped law enforcement.”
People with knowledge about a crime, criminal or a fugitive can give information to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by adding the free P3 Submit a Tip app to their smartphone; calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477; or by going online at crimestoppersmn.org. If the tip leads to a felony arrest, the tipster may qualify to receive a reward of up to $1,000 and still remain anonymous.
