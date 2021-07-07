The Minnesota Recreation and Park Association selected St. Louis Park to receive Awards of Excellence for the Westwood Hills Nature Center interpretive center building project, the Aquatic Park entrance renovation and the mobile art walk at Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Awards recognize agencies or organizations in Minnesota that set a standard of excellence in the field of recreation, parks and leisure services.
The city also received the 2020 Tommy Johnson Award, a top association award, for the Westwood Hills Nature Center interpretive center building project. The awards were presented by an association board representative to the city at the June 21 St. Louis Park City Council meeting.
