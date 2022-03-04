St. Louis Park Police Officer Allison Jones has been named St. Louis Park Police Department 2021 Robert Linnell Officer of the Year. The police department presents this award annually to an officer deemed to have demonstrated principles of integrity, fairness and a commitment to service within the community. Officers are selected by their peers in the St. Louis Park Police Department. Those who nominated Jones for the award said she exemplified selflessness, empathy and strength of character along with dedication and commitment to serving the community. In 2021, Jones worked as an investigator for the police department, handling some of the most difficult and sensitive case assignments. She is currently serving in the patrol division. (Submitted photo)
