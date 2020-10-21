Given the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis Park city officials are highlighting current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for alternative ways to participate in Halloween.
The city is offering these low-contact, safer alternatives to trick-or-treating:
• Carve or decorate pumpkins with household members and display them. You might also host an outdoor pumpkin carving, with neighbors and friends joining from a safe distance.
• Decorating your house, apartment or living space. Walk your neighborhood, admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
• Host a virtual Halloween costume contest.
• Watch a Halloween movie with your household members.
• Hide Halloween treats in and around your house. Hold a Halloween treat hunt indoors or outdoors with household members.
For those who do decide to trick-or-treat, the city offers these tips:
• Consider organizing a trick-or-treat event in your neighborhood to take place during a defined time and day. Ask neighbors to RSVP if they plan to participate. During the designated time, set up a table, tub or bowl outside your residence, with pre-bagged candy that kids can “grab and go.”
• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Indoors and outdoors, stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.
• Wash hands before handling treats.
• Wear a face covering. A costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering. Make your face covering part of your costume – a costume mask should not be worn over a face covering.
• Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol with you and use if after touching objects or other people.
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before eating any treats.
Visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html for more information and ideas for celebrating Halloween more safely this year.
