The St. Louis Park parks and recreation team is offering a free fitness program in 2021.
The 100 Loop Resolution encourages people to walk, run, bike or snowshoe to complete 100 loops of any distance in six weeks. Loops can be around a lake, park, pond, a neighborhood or even around the perimeter of a room.
The program will run Monday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Feb. 28. Registration is required to receive the 100 Loop Resolution tracking sheet. Registered participants who submit their tracking sheet by Monday, March 1, will receive a daily pool pass to the St. Louis Park Aquatic Park to use this summer and also be entered into a drawing for a Park Tavern gift card.
Visit stlouispark.org/events for more information and to register.
