St. Louis Park-based businesses may apply for a 50% reimbursement for rental or purchase of an outdoor tent or other eligible expenses through a new city program.
To be eligible, businesses must be under specific restrictions from current state emergency executive orders, like restaurants, breweries, distilleries and fitness facilities, and must have no more than 50 full-time-equivalent employees.
The maximum reimbursement amount is $5,000 with one reimbursement allowed per business. The application period opened Feb. 18. Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted or the executive orders are rescinded.
For information about applying, contact Julie Grove, St. Louis Park small business liaison, at jgrove@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2523.
