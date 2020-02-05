St. Louis Park has posted a survey online to assess needs in preparation for the expiration of its current franchise agreement with Comcast in January 2021.
The city has notified Comcast of its intent to conduct informal renewal negotiations in accordance with the federal Cable Act. A component of this process is a community needs assessment, which will help determine future community channels, equipment and resources that will be available to residents, community groups, schools and the city.
An online survey that is a part of the process is available at surveymonkey.com/r/StLouisPark-survey. The survey will help gather information to determine if the local community programming/media services available through the franchise agreement between Comcast and the city are adequate and appropriate. It will also identify changes that might be made to meet the future needs and interests of residents.
To learn more, visit stlouispark.org/our-city/stay-informed/cable-franchise-renewal.
