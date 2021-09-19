In partnership with the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services and the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment, St. Louis Park is offering $30,670 in rebates to encourage residents to install toilets and irrigation components that reduce water use.
Participants must be St. Louis Park residents who receive water bills from the city. All qualifying purchases must be made between Feb. 15, 2020, and June 30, 2022.
New construction and new developments are not eligible for rebates.
Rebates are up to $200 for purchasing a WaterSense toilet and up to $250 toward purchasing a WaterSense irrigation controller or irrigation spray sprinkler bodies. Rebates are for product purchase only; residents are responsible for installation and permit costs. A receipt and the UPC showing the WaterSense product will be required to qualify for the rebate. Rebates will be issued as a bill credit on city utility bills. Rebates will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis until the grant money is gone.
For more information, contact Jay Hall, utilities superintendent, at 952-924-2557 or jhall@stlouispark.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.