St. Louis Park will host a “21-Day Racial Equity Challenge” Feb. 1-21.
Individuals who register for the free program will receive a daily email challenge to read an article, listen to a podcast or watch a video about racial equity. Daily questions are designed to help participants reflect on the content and relate it to their own experiences with race and racial equity.
The city encourages individuals, households or virtual groups of friends and neighbors to participate.
Register by visiting stlouispark.org/events. For more information, contact Racial Equity Manager Alicia Sojourner at asojourner@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2602.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.