St. Louis Park will host a “21-Day Racial Equity Challenge” Feb. 1-21.

Individuals who register for the free program will receive a daily email challenge to read an article, listen to a podcast or watch a video about racial equity. Daily questions are designed to help participants reflect on the content and relate it to their own experiences with race and racial equity.

The city encourages individuals, households or virtual groups of friends and neighbors to participate.

Register by visiting stlouispark.org/events. For more information, contact Racial Equity Manager Alicia Sojourner at asojourner@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2602.

