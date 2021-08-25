St. Louis Park provides notary services to residents at no charge at St. Louis Park City Hall and other select city locations during regular business hours.
A notary public is appointed by the state to witness the signing of legal documents and to confirm the identity of the person signing the document.
To ensure a notary public is available during a visit to City Hall, call 952-924-2500.
Info: bit.ly/slpnotary
