St. Louis Park, in partnership with local marketing firms, will cover the cost of up to $1,000 of new marketing services on a reimbursement basis for businesses seeking to gain customers during the pandemic.
Consulting services eligible for reimbursement include web design and optimization, search engine marketing, social media management, branding and other related marketing efforts. Services must be provided by a participating St. Louis Park-based firm and must be a new engagement. The program is available to St. Louis Park-based small businesses with up to 50 employees. There is a limit of one reimbursement per small business.
Visit bit.ly/3jtN2Hn to learn more about the program and see a list of participating firms.
