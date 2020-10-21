The St. Louis Park Mental Health Collaborative is hosting a free, virtual meditation event 1-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, live from Wat Thai of Minnesota.

Interested individuals can join live on the city of St. Louis Park's Facebook page here or find the event later on Facebook, YouTube at www.youtube/slpcable or Comcast Channel 15. This free virtual event is presented by the St. Louis Park Mental Health Collaborative in partnership with Wat Thai of Minnesota and a St. Louis Park Healthy Living Grant. Visit http://bit.ly/slpmentalhealth to learn more about the St. Louis Park Mental Health Collaborative.

