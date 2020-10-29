St. Louis Park offers Access to Fun, a financial assistance program for those who live or work in the city to participate in some of its recreation programs.

Programs for which fee assistance may be used include parks and recreation special events and programs, Westwood Hills Nature Center programs, birthday party packages and Aquatic Park season passes. Access to Fun does not include adult athletic leagues, facility rentals, Westwood Hills Nature Center outreach programs and any class, program or pass that is $10 or less. A family member may receive a maximum of $200 in fee assistance per calendar year and must pay the first 50% of the activity or program fee.

Eligibility is based on family size and household income. Visit stlouispark.org/parks-rec for eligibility guidelines and assistance forms, or call 952-924-2540.

