During a snow emergency in St. Louis Park, vehicles must be parked off the street until the street is plowed to the curb. Vehicles that aren’t moved may be ticketed and towed.
The city offers information about snow emergencies when they are declared at www.stlouispark.org and www.slpsnow.org.
Motorists can sign up for telephone, email and text alerts through Park Alert, the city’s notification system, at www.slpsnow.org.
Additionally, the mystlouispark app is available on Apple or Android devices. If the user allows it, the app will display a push notification when a snow emergency is in effect.
Snow emergency notifications are also posted on the city’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter sites, @stlouispark, and on Nextdoor at www.nextdoor.com.
Visit www.stlouispark.org/sign-up to register for GovDelivery email and text notifications for snow emergencies and other events. Call 952-230-0743 for updates.
ParkTV, at parktv.org, and local news stations also relate city snow emergencies.
In some areas of the city where off-street parking is limited, on-street parking is allowed before, during and after all snow events. Visit bit.ly/SLPwinterparking for more information.
