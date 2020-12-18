The Otto Bremer Trust has announced grants for two St. Louis Park-based nonprofits.
Camp Fire Minnesota will receive $80,000 for general operations to build youth leaders through culturally relevant, nature-based, out-of-school time programs in the Twin Cities.
Perspectives Inc. will receive $75,000 for general operations to provide supportive housing and quality early childhood and youth development programs for families exiting homelessness and to build additional programming space.
Perspectives is seeking to add 16,000 square feet to its family center.
The family center project, which is part of its $14 million Seed the Change capital campaign, would allow Perspectives to add 16,000 square feet to its family center while renovating existing space.
The grants are part of 151 awards totaling $8.6 million announced Dec. 2.
Info: ottobremer.org
