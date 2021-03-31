Two St. Louis Park nonprofits have received funding from the Otto Bremer Trust.
Community Action Partnership of Hennepin County, based in St. Louis Park, received $70,000 to provide assistance to families and individuals who are moving from homelessness or crisis to stable housing.
Wayside House, Inc. in St. Louis Park received $65,000 to provide comprehensive recovery services and parenting support for women with substance use disorders and their families.
The grants are part of nearly $11.5 million in grants and program-related investments the Otto Bremer Trust awarded to 190 organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
