Two St. Louis Park nonprofits have received funding from the Otto Bremer Trust.

Community Action Partnership of Hennepin County, based in St. Louis Park, received $70,000 to provide assistance to families and individuals who are moving from homelessness or crisis to stable housing.

Wayside House, Inc. in St. Louis Park received $65,000 to provide comprehensive recovery services and parenting support for women with substance use disorders and their families.

The grants are part of nearly $11.5 million in grants and program-related investments the Otto Bremer Trust awarded to 190 organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

Load comments