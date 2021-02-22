A team from St. Louis Park-based Underdog Rescue, MN loaded up more than 70 animals in a van in southern Texas to bring them to Minnesota Feb. 16.

The effort is part of a partnership with Palm Valley Animal Society in Texas.

The team left Feb. 14 to make the rescue mission, which is a 2,600-mile round trip. They arrived in Texas and saw the shelter is overcrowded due to the pet overpopulation and needed resources, according to the Minnesota rescue organization. The buildings in Texas are not equipped with heat, and pipes froze Feb. 15.

What began as a trip to bring pups to Minnesota turned into a mission to help all the animals in the shelter. Underdog created an Amazon Wish List for supplies to be sent to the shelter in Texas. The list is at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/305LO5QSF1XX2?ref_=wl_share.

Water and supplies valued at more than $3,000 have been sent.

Underdog Rescue, MN is a nonprofit, foster-based rescue group and helped provide new homes for 782 animals in 2020. Its Facebook page, @UnderdogRescueMN, has been documenting the effort in Texas.

Info: Underdogrescuemn.com

