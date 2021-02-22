A team from St. Louis Park-based Underdog Rescue, MN loaded up more than 70 animals in a van in southern Texas to bring them to Minnesota Feb. 16.
The effort is part of a partnership with Palm Valley Animal Society in Texas.
The team left Feb. 14 to make the rescue mission, which is a 2,600-mile round trip. They arrived in Texas and saw the shelter is overcrowded due to the pet overpopulation and needed resources, according to the Minnesota rescue organization. The buildings in Texas are not equipped with heat, and pipes froze Feb. 15.
What began as a trip to bring pups to Minnesota turned into a mission to help all the animals in the shelter. Underdog created an Amazon Wish List for supplies to be sent to the shelter in Texas. The list is at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/305LO5QSF1XX2?ref_=wl_share.
Water and supplies valued at more than $3,000 have been sent.
Underdog Rescue, MN is a nonprofit, foster-based rescue group and helped provide new homes for 782 animals in 2020. Its Facebook page, @UnderdogRescueMN, has been documenting the effort in Texas.
Info: Underdogrescuemn.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.