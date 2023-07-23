St. Louis Park native releases new 'hot jazz' EP - 2

St. Louis Park native Christy Merry has released the EP “Doree and the Dishes.” (Submitted photo)

St. Louis Park native Christy Merry has released “Doree and the Dishes,” a four-track EP of “vintage-style hot jazz,” according to the current Minneapolis resident’s release announcement.

The statement says the project “represents a stylistic left-turn” from her usual work in alternative rock and poetry.

  
Load comments