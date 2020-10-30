Col. John Litecky assumed command of the largest operations group in the U.S. Air Force when the 55th Operations Group conducted a change-of-command ceremony earlier this year at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska.
The 55th Operations Group has operational control over 11 squadrons and two detachments worldwide. The group consists of approximately 3,200 personnel, employing 29 aircraft.
Litecky returns to the wing where he has served in multiple positions throughout his career. He is a 1993 graduate of St. Louis Park High School and a 1997 graduate of the Air Force Academy. His parents are John and Mary Litecky of St. Louis Park.
