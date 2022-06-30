The St. Louis Park City Council and Human Rights Commission recognized the winners of the 2021 Human Rights Award June 21.
The award recognizes individuals, groups, organizations or businesses that have made an outstanding contribution toward uplifting human rights, justice, equity and inclusion in the community, and seeks out those who have fostered increased understanding and cooperation between people of different backgrounds in St. Louis Park, according to the city. The Human Rights Commission selected two nominees for recognition.
In the business/organization category, Craft & Crew Hospitality Inc. Chief Operating Officer David Benowitz and co-owner Luke Derheim were honored for their influence in the service industry as leaders in diversity and equity initiatives, the city said in a statement.
Craft & Crew is among the first restaurant groups to create a diversity and equity manager position, according to the city. The company has hosted Black History Month and Pride brunches. The Craft & Crew Cares initiative donates monthly to various charities chosen by employees. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Craft & Crew has raised funds for meals for health care workers at hospitals throughout the Twin Cities, with more than 20,000 meals made and delivered to date. Craft & Crew operates The Block Food & Drink in St. Louis Park, among other restaurants in the Twin Cities metro.
In the individual category, Cory Litzow Lorentz, a multilingual learners teacher at St. Louis Park High School since 2005, was honored for her dedication to the welfare and success of her students.
“She makes the high school and community a much more welcoming place for immigrants, who happen to be mostly students of color,” the city statement says. “She regularly uses volunteers and professionals to help students better understand career options and pathways that are often unknown to children from immigrant families.
“She willingly arranges all-day retreats to build a stronger community among her students and reaches out to parents and visits homes to gain family understanding and support for the educational needs of children. Lorentz’s students know she cares deeply about each of them and her devotion without favoritism produces an environment where children can best learn and succeed.”
Visit bit.ly/SLPHRC to learn more about the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission and the Human Rights Award.
