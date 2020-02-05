John Myszkowski, St. Louis Park Public Schools music teacher and director of secondary choirs, has been named one of 134 candidates for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award. Myszkowski has taught in the district since 1991.

In the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.

The teacher of the year will be announced Sunday, May 3, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

Info: educationminnesota.org/news/awards/teacher-of-the-year

