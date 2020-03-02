St. Louis Park School District music teacher John Myszkowski has become one of 36 semifinalists in the Minnesota Teacher of the Year competition organized by the union Education Minnesota.
Myszkowski, a member of the Perpich Center’s Regional Arts Teacher-Leader network, said in a statement, “First, it’s been a very humbling experience, and I’m exceedingly grateful for the outpouring of support and affirmation. Second, the community of Regional Arts Teacher-Leaders has been both a challenge to stretch and grow as a professional educator. It’s an opportunity to expand my leadership capabilities and expectations as a veteran teacher in an area that I feel is paramount in effecting positive progress in student experiences and achievement – the intersection of cultural, racial, generational, and gender identity and teachers’ beliefs in students’ potential for success.”
A committee of 24 people selected the semifinalists. The committee will view video submissions from the semifinalists in late March before selecting 10 finalists. Current Teacher of the Year Jessica Davis will announce the winner at a May 3 banquet in St. Paul.
The program is open to educators in public or private schools who provide instruction in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade or for early childhood family education and adult basic education programs. Myszkowski teaches students in grades six through 12. He has taught in the district since 1991.
To learn more, visit educationminnesota.org/news/awards/teacher-of-the-year.
