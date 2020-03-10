The Historic Walker Lake Mural Community Paint Party will be 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Perspectives, Inc., 3381 Gorham Ave., St. Louis Park.
The Historic Walker Lake Placemaking Committee and St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts are hosting the event, which includes painting a section of the Historic Walker Lake community mural alongside local youth and GoodSpace Murals artists. Visitors can view the mural design and learn about the story that inspired it. No artistic experience is necessary, and people of all ages and abilities may participate.
GoodSpace Murals’s process involves painting the entire mural on sheets of canvas before installing it onto the wall like permanent wallpaper. This spring, after all the community paint parties, GoodSpace will put the finishing touches on in a studio and install the canvas sheets to the wall in Historic Walker Lake.
Grants from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council and the St. Louis Park Arts & Culture Grant program are supporting the project.
Info: slpfota.org
