The League of American Bicyclists has honored the efforts of the city of St. Louis Park to build better places to bike with a Silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community award.
The award recognizes the city’s commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices. The city had previously been recognized at the Bronze level and is currently the only Twin Cities suburb at the silver level or better.
“We are very pleased to receive this Silver-level designation from the League of American Bicyclists,” said Ben Manibog, city transportation engineer. “It shows the extent of the work the city has done to prioritize walking, biking and transit use. This includes ongoing investment in Connect the Park and bike infrastructure and the construction of the Dakota-Edgewood trail bridge.”
Visit the League of American Bicyclists’ website at bikeleague.org to learn more about the organization.
