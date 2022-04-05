St. Louis Park Middle School Principal Les Bork has announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year after serving in the position for the past 37 years.
“I consider myself fortunate to have developed, over the years, as an educator in such a vibrant and supportive community; a community where education is valued as a top priority by students, staff, and families alike,” Bork said in a statement. “In particular, I am humbled by the fact that parents/guardians have entrusted us with their children – many of which have attended St. Louis Park Middle School as students as well.”
Bork came to St. Louis Park in 1986 and has been a fixture in the district ever since. During his time in St. Louis Park Public Schools, Bork accepted two National Blue Ribbon School awards from the U.S. Department of Education on behalf of the middle school; oversaw the transition from a two-grade junior high to a three-grade middle school; oversaw the International Baccalaureate World School authorization process; provided leadership through multiple periods of construction and renovation; ushered in the school’s Extended Spanish Program; served a stint as interim assistant superintendent; served on districtwide committees; mentored a number of principals and assistant principals, including several who continue to work in St. Louis Park Public Schools; and developed relationships with thousands of St. Louis Park students who passed through the halls of St. Louis Park Middle School.
“Les Bork has been a tremendous leader in the St. Louis Park Public School district for 37 years,” Superintendent Astein Osei said. “His contributions to our district have impacted thousands of lives over multiple generations. His leadership will be greatly missed and I wish him the best as he enters this next phase of his life.”
Bork did not respond to an email seeking further comment by press time.
The district plans to begin a search for a new principal for St. Louis Park Middle School.
