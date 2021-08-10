St. Louis Park’s media and entertainment swap will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.

Participants can bring books, CDs, movies and games to leave while others can pick up the items.

No items may be sold at this event, which is open to residents and nonresidents alike.

For a list of acceptable items for the swap and other information, visit bit.ly/3AefKVt and look under “Upcoming events.”

