St. Louis Park’s media and entertainment swap will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.
Participants can bring books, CDs, movies and games to leave while others can pick up the items.
No items may be sold at this event, which is open to residents and nonresidents alike.
For a list of acceptable items for the swap and other information, visit bit.ly/3AefKVt and look under “Upcoming events.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.