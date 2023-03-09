St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano spent March 1 at the White House where he participated in the “Building Better Communities: Minnesota” event.
Spano was joined by other Minnesota attendees who shared their thoughts on the impact of federal investments, notably the American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (also known as the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act or IIJA) with White House staff.
“This was a fantastic opportunity to share how federal investments are helping St. Louis Park and our residents in very real ways,” Spano said in a news release. “Discussions of federal spending can often seem abstract. This was a chance to show how those dollars are having a local impact right here in St. Louis Park that residents will see every day, and that future generations will use.”
St. Louis Park received $5 million in ARPA funding in 2021 giving the St. Louis Park and city staff the flexibility to provide financial support from other funding sources to residents whose homes were damaged in the 2022 Minnetonka Boulevard watermain breaks.
This 2022 watermain break incident highlighted the challenge of aging infrastructure that is facing communities like St. Louis Park. St. Louis Park’s building boom, like many other suburbs, followed World War II. Sixty percent of homes were built in a single burst of construction from the late 1940s to the early 1950s. As a result, most of the infrastructure – including watermain – in St. Louis Park was constructed before 1960, according to the release.
While the city has been planning since 2004 for ongoing replacement of aging infrastructure, the costs of watermain replacement ($2 to $4 million per mile) allow for only two miles of replacement per year. Property taxes, utility funds and state aid often aren’t enough to cover additional needed infrastructure improvements, requiring the city to seek external funding opportunities, most recently through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
According to the release, last week the city applied for $10.9 million in RAISE grant funding through the IIJA to help with infrastructure replacement. The grant would be used for replacement of watermain as part of the 2024-2025 Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue improvement projects, dubbed “RedoCedarLou.” The $29.1 million RedoCedarLou project has already received $7 million through increased Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to the Metropolitan Council and an additional $2 million in congressionally directed appropriations that are separate from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Both Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue, used by more than 25,000 vehicles daily, are at the end of their useful life and require modernization to improve neighborhood livability and ensure equitable transportation opportunities for underserved populations.
