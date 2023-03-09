slpmayordc

St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano talks about recent federal investments March 1 at the White House.

St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano spent March 1 at the White House where he participated in the “Building Better Communities: Minnesota” event. 

Spano was joined by other Minnesota attendees who shared their thoughts on the impact of federal investments, notably the American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (also known as the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act or IIJA) with White House staff.

