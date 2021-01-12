St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano has been appointed to serve as co-chair of the National League of Cities Race, Equity and Leadership Council in 2021.
Spano has served as co-vice chair of the national council since 2019. He is also in the second year of a two-year term as a member of the National League of Cities Board of Directors. The council provides guidance to member leaders on efforts that address the impacts of race and equity issues in their communities.
Spano has served as St. Louis Park mayor since 2016. He won election as mayor in 2015 after serving a four-year term as council member at-large. He serves on the Southwest Light Rail Transit Corridor Management Committee and the Executive Committee for the Regional Council of Mayors. He is a member of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and a co-founder of Minnesota Mayors Together.
