The St. Louis Park City Council adopted an emergency ordinance July 21 requiring face coverings in the community to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The ordinance will go into effect Monday, July 27.
The ordinance requires individuals to wear face coverings in restaurants and bars when not seated at a table, public transportation, entertainment venues, common spaces in multifamily residential and multitenant office buildings and outdoor spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained. Businesses will be required to post signs at their businesses notifying customers that face coverings are required.
The emergency ordinance comes after Mayor Jake Spano issued a proclamation July 17 strongly urging individuals to wear a face covering in indoor spaces accessible to the public. The City Council was to approve a resolution July 20 with the same language as the proclamation, but instead council members asked city staff members to prepare the ordinance and recessed the meeting until the next day, when the emergency ordinance was adopted.
Get more information at stlouispark.org/our-city/coronavirus.
