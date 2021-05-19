Based on new COVID-19 guidelines from Gov. Tim Walz, St. Louis Park parks and recreation facilities and programs will operate as follows:
• Open skating and ice rentals are available at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. Preregistration is required for open skating and open adult hockey through Thursday, May 27. Sessions through May 27 have a maximum participant level of 25.
• Room rentals at The Rec Center and the interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center remain at limited capacity through May 27. Call 952-924-2540 for details.
• The Oak Hill Park Splash Pad opens Friday, May 28, with no COVID-19 capacity restrictions. More details will be available at stlouispark.org/splash-pad prior to the opening.
• The Aquatic Park opens Wednesday, June 2, with no COVID-19 pool capacity restrictions. Visit stlouispark.org/aquatic-park for more information about season passes.
• Outdoor summer concerts, open mic nights and kids’ concerts are proceeding as planned. Face coverings are not required at these outdoor events. Visit stlouispark.org/our-city/summer-concerts for the full concert schedule.
• Fourth of July fireworks at Aquila Park will proceed. Fireworks will begin 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, with entertainment from DJ Bob starting at 7 p.m. Visit stlouispark.org/events for more information early this summer.
