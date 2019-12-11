The St. Louis Park Lions Club will present Breakfast with Santa 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive.
Admission is $10 for attendees ages 10 and older, $4 for ages 3-9 and free for 2 years old and younger.
Tickets are available at stlouispark.maxgalaxy.net and will be available at the door.
The event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, a vendor boutique and KidSight Vision Screenings.
KidSight is a free vision-screening program during which Lions Club volunteers throughout Minnesota conduct vision-screening sessions. The program is designed for children ages 6 months to 6 years
Attendees may bring their cameras for pictures with Santa as well as toy and food donations for the St. Louis Park Emergency Program.
Donuts, fruit, juice, milk and coffee will be available.
For more information about the breakfast or to be a vendor, contact Shari Thurston at slplions@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.