The St. Louis Park Lions Club will present Breakfast with Santa 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive.

Admission is $10 for attendees ages 10 and older, $4 for ages 3-9 and free for 2 years old and younger.

Tickets are available at stlouispark.maxgalaxy.net and will be available at the door.

The event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, a vendor boutique and KidSight Vision Screenings.

KidSight is a free vision-screening program during which Lions Club volunteers throughout Minnesota conduct vision-screening sessions. The program is designed for children ages 6 months to 6 years

Attendees may bring their cameras for pictures with Santa as well as toy and food donations for the St. Louis Park Emergency Program.

Donuts, fruit, juice, milk and coffee will be available.

For more information about the breakfast or to be a vendor, contact Shari Thurston at slplions@gmail.com.

