The St. Louis Park Lions Club will host a “Give Thanks, Give Food” food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Food will be donated to STEP. Food or donations can be dropped off at Spirit of Christ Church, 5801 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. Donors can drive up and volunteers will unload their vehicles for them.

The drive will accept all nonperishable food items as well as hygiene products like toilet paper, diapers, soaps and tissue.

Info: facebook.com/slplionsclub

