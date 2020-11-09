The St. Louis Park Lions Club will host a “Give Thanks, Give Food” food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Food will be donated to STEP. Food or donations can be dropped off at Spirit of Christ Church, 5801 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. Donors can drive up and volunteers will unload their vehicles for them.
The drive will accept all nonperishable food items as well as hygiene products like toilet paper, diapers, soaps and tissue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.