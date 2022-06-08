The St. Louis Park Lions Pancake Breakfast is back.

The breakfast was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but is set this year 8-11 a.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.

Pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee will be served.

Tickets are $9. Admission is free for children 5 years of age or younger. Discounted tickets of $8 per person may be purchased at st-louis-park-lions-club.square.site.

The event includes free vision screening for children 6 months to 6 years old.

All proceeds are returned to the community through Lions-sponsored service projects. The St. Louis Park Lions are celebrating 80 years of service this year.

For any questions, email slplions@gmail.com.

