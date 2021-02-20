St. Louis Park has launched a pilot cost-share program called Solar Sundown with the goal of doubling the amount of rooftop solar in the city by the end of 2021. The intent is to bring St. Louis Park closer to meeting its climate action plan goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030.
The Federal Investment Tax Credit allows taxpayers to deduct from their federal taxes a percent of the cost of installing a solar energy system. The 2020 tax deduction of 26% has been extended through 2022.
Under Solar Sundown, the city will fund the 4% difference between the 2021 Investment Tax Credit and the 2019 credit, allowing property owners to receive a 30% credit on their solar investment. Solar arrays must be installed in 2021 and operational by Dec. 31.
To help determine if a home is a good fit for solar, learn about solar financing and installation and find out if a property is eligible, visitstlouispark.org/solar. Sign up at stlouispark.org/sign-up to receive updates on the plan and pilot program.
