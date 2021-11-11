St. Louis Park has joined The Just Deeds Project, which helps homeowners and cities discharge discriminatory language from property titles.
Although restrictive covenants have been prohibited in Minnesota since 1953, they still appear in real estate records across the country. In 2019, the Minnesota Legislature passed a law allowing people to renounce these covenants by filing a document with Minnesota counties.
To determine if a property has a racially restrictive covenant, visit www.stlouispark.org/just-deeds and use the Mapping Prejudice link to find the property. If the property does have a restrictive covenant, owners can complete an online application to request assistance in discharging the restrictive covenant.
For questions or more information, email justdeeds@stlouispark.org or call 952-924-2500.
A group of St Louis Park neighborhood representatives is working with the city to conduct a screening of the documentary “Jim Crow of the North” followed by a panel discussion featuring Mayor Jake Spano, Kirsten Delegard of Mapping Prejudice, and Daniel Bergin, the film’s producer. The event is scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, at Beth El Synagogue, 5225 W. Barry St. in St. Louis Park.
