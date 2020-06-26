St. Louis Park has joined 14 other Minnesota communities to promote home energy efficiency.
The Intercity Home Energy Squad Challenge challenges residents to obtain a home energy visit through the Home Energy Squad to learn how their home uses energy and identify energy-saving opportunities. The Home Energy Squad is usually delivered as an in-person home visit; however, Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy are currently offering free virtual home visits.
“Many people may be spending more time at home this summer and fall, and potentially using more energy,” said Emily Ziring, St. Louis Park’s sustainability manager. “We don’t want that to mean higher energy bills. We thought this challenge was a great opportunity to help our residents learn more about their home’s energy use. With these free virtual Home Energy Squad visits, residents can safely learn about energy savings opportunities and make a plan to address any issues their remote consultant finds.”
During a virtual visit an energy consultant will guide customers on a walk-through assessment of their homes via video chat. Residents will receive energy saving tips to start saving energy right away and recommendations for next steps that may include an in-person visit and the installation of energy saving products at a later date. To learn more and sign up, visit mncee.org/home-energy-squad/sign-up or call 651-328-6220.
In addition to the challenge, St. Louis Park is offering Conservation in the Park to help residents learn about what goes into their utility bills and how they can conserve energy, water and gas, whether they rent or own. Residents can sign up for the city’s Climate Action Plan electronic newsletter at stlouispark.org/sign-up to receive tips and resources by email and follow the city on social media (@stlouispark).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.