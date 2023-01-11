Ahead of an inaugural event marking the National Day of Racial Healing, the St. Louis Park City Council issued proclamations extolling the movement as well as the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

According to a city description prepared by the city’s Race Equity and Inclusion Director Radious Guess, “The Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service and Solidarity is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable and take action to create the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream. While Dr. King believed the Beloved Community was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change. His example is a call to action.”

