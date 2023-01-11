Ahead of an inaugural event marking the National Day of Racial Healing, the St. Louis Park City Council issued proclamations extolling the movement as well as the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
According to a city description prepared by the city’s Race Equity and Inclusion Director Radious Guess, “The Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service and Solidarity is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable and take action to create the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream. While Dr. King believed the Beloved Community was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change. His example is a call to action.”
The impact of the holiday has grown “as more Americans embraced the idea that citizenship involves taking an active role in improving communities,” Guess’s description adds.
The document says that the city invites people to take the following actions:
• Engage with your community and create constructive action;
• Act on Dr. King’s legacy of social justice and equity by participating in a community conversation about race;
• Recommit by volunteering to serve others. You can clean up a public space, mentor a young person, or help those who are food insecure.
A city statement added that one of the ways in which people can act is to participate in the National Day of Racial Healing event 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave., St. Louis Park. The event is free, but registration is required online at bit.ly/2023NDH or by calling 952-928-1415. St. Louis Park Community Education is hosting the event along with the city.
The proclamation Mayor Jake Spano signed references Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington in 1963 in which the civil rights leader said Americans should “sit down together at the table of brotherhood” and provide life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all.
“Just as in Dr. King’s time, there are those who now say that change would be too disruptive and that these urgent needs can wait,” the proclamation says. “But we must resist complacency, summon new resolve to advance the cause of freedom and opportunity, and do our part to bend the arc of the moral universe toward justice. This is the cause of our time.
“We are at a point in time in our history where we must do something. We are at battle for the very soul of our Nation. We must find the courage to keep pushing forward in our struggle to realize Dr. King’s dream for a freer, fairer, and more just society. We must keep the faith in that righteous cause – and in each other.”
The proclamation later adds, “We must confront the reality of racism and white supremacy – a stain on our Nation – and give hate no safe harbor in America.”
It also calls for workers to “earn a decent living,” safety for students, access to health care, reduction of poverty, dignity for the elderly and that “everyone in America can live without discrimination or fear.”
It concludes by encouraging people to engage in service for others.
National Day of Racial Healing proclamation
The second proclamation marks Jan. 17 as the National Day of Racial Healing, although the planned St. Louis Park event falls on the previous day. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation launched the day with community partners Jan. 17, 2017, as “an opportunity to bring ALL people together in their common humanity and inspire collective action to create a just and more equitable world,” according to a description Guess prepared.
“Fundamental to this day is a clear understanding that racial healing is at the core of racial equity,” the description says.
The proclamation, signed by the mayor, says, “We must all work earnestly to create courageous and supportive environments that acknowledge the traumatic past; promote the healing of wounds created by racial, ethnic and religious bias; and build an equitable and just society so that all of the City of St. Louis Park’s children can thrive.”
It states that a single person’s “act of kindness to make a simple change within themselves that can have a profound effect on an entire society.”
Further, it proclaims, “If we all dedicate ourselves to the principles of truth, racial healing, and transformation, we can all bring about the necessary changes in thinking and behavior that will propel this great City of St. Louis Park forward as a unified force where racial biases will become a thing of the past.”
It concludes by encouraging everyone “to promote truth, racial healing and transformation in the ways that are best suited for them individually, to working together to ensure the best quality of life for every child.”
Reflections
After reading the initial proclamation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Spano reflected on a visit he, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed and staff members made to the Lincoln Memorial during a National League of Cities event. He marveled at Mohamed’s reaction as she saw a plaque marking where King gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.
“She was standing there in her hijab with her phone in her hand and (wearing) her Nike Air Max 1s, and she was standing on the spot where Dr. King stood when he gave that speech,” Spano recalled.
To Mohamed, he added, “I was excited to be a part of that because it definitely felt like the spirit of Dr. King was sort of there with you and all of us in that space.”
She replied, “I believe my exact words were, ‘Holy –.’”
Spano remarked, “We live with his example and his work and build on it every single day in the best ways that we possibly can.”
