The visits are available for $35 or $50, depending on the age of the home, rather than the typical price estimated at $600, according to the city. The visits are free for some households.

Visits are available for renters and owners of single-family, duplex, triplex or fourplex homes. Home Energy Squad is provided by CenterPoint Energy and Xcel Energy and delivered by the Center for Energy and Environment, a local nonprofit.

The audits can inform residents about how a home uses energy and energy-saving opportunities that can lower utility bills. Energy experts can also install materials such as LED lightbulbs, door weather stripping and more.

For more information, visit www.stlouispark.org/hes-challenge.

