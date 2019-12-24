St. Louis Park is accepting nominations for the 2019 human rights award.
The award recognizes individuals, groups, organizations or businesses that have made an outstanding contribution toward uplifting human rights and justice in the community, according to a city description. This award also seeks out those who have fostered increased understanding and cooperation between people of different backgrounds in St. Louis Park, the statement adds.
To nominate an individual, group, organization or business, review the award guidelines and complete the nomination form by Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The human rights commission will select a recipient and the award will be presented at a city council meeting.
Info: stlouispark.org/government/boards-commissions/human-rights-commission
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.