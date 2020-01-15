St. Louis Park is accepting applications through Friday, Feb. 28, for the city’s annual boards and commission appointment process.
All applications received by Feb. 28 will be provided to the city council for review and consideration. Applicants may be asked to participate in interviews Monday, April 13, or Monday, May 11. The city council will make official appointments Monday, May 18. Terms for newly appointed members will begin Sunday, May 31.
For information about current openings and to apply, visit stlouispark.org/boards-commissions.
