Registration is just around the corner for winter parks and recreations programs through the city of St. Louis Park.

Residents can register for programs by creating a new account with Civic Rec, the city’s new online registration software for parks and recreation programs.

First used with the fall parks and recreation session, this mobile-friendly site provides a new navigation system for browsing and registering for recreation activities, classes, sports and leagues.

Users must create a new account before registering.

Visit www.stlouispark.org/rec-registration for more information.

